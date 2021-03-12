Insider Buying: Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

LON MTRO traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 124.05 ($1.62). 882,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,966. Metro Bank PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

