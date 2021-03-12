Insider Buying: Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) insider Robert Sharpe bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

LON MTRO traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 124.05 ($1.62). 882,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,966. Metro Bank PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

