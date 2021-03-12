Insider Buying: M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Purchases 8,470 Shares of Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) insider Gareth Davis bought 8,470 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.31. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.31 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.04 million and a P/E ratio of -157.50.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

