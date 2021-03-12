Insider Buying: M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Purchases 8,470 Shares of Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) insider Gareth Davis bought 8,470 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).
Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.31. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.31 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £192.04 million and a P/E ratio of -157.50.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.