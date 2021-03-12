Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$312,500.00 ($223,214.29).

Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 25,015 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$29,992.99 ($21,423.56).

On Thursday, December 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$32,190.00 ($22,992.86).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. CountPlus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About CountPlus

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

