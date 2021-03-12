Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 56,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider Wayne Davies acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,512.00 ($41,080.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.54.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Cadence Capital’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

