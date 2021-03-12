Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

