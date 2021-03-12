Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

