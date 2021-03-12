ING Groep NV Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NEM opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,989. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

