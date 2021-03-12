ING Groep NV Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 193.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $464.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.95.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.