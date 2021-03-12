ING Groep NV Buys 9,167 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Shares of ZBH opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

