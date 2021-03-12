ING Groep NV Buys 13,474 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,647 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on A. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE A opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

