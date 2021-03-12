ING Groep NV Acquires 5,850 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 199.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Shares of HUM opened at $402.85 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.