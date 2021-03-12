Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

