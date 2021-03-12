indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPUB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. indiePub Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

indiePub Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices.

