indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IPUB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10. indiePub Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About indiePub Entertainment
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for indiePub Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indiePub Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.