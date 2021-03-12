Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 22,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,803,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $845,859,000 after acquiring an additional 120,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

