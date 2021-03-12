Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO Sells $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David R. Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $78.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

