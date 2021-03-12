Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

NARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NARI traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,397. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.63. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 265,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $21,402,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at $20,076,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $83,366,692 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

