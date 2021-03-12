Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 7.7%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares were up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.69. Approximately 262,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 401,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,381,390.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Impinj by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

