Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

