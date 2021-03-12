Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) versus AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Critical Review

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Immatics N/A -1,105.30% -37.06%

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgroFresh Solutions and Immatics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Immatics 0 0 5 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.39%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Immatics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.72 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.29 Immatics N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Immatics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Immatics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

