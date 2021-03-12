IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in February

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMXCF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. IMAX China has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: Network Business, Theatre Business, and New Business and Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood and Chinese language films into the IMAX format through a proprietary DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

