Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

ICHR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

