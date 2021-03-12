iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce sales of $7.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.81 million. iCAD reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $39.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $52.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICAD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of iCAD by 175.5% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iCAD by 321.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.