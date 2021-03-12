Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBJHF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBJHF stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

