Ian Goodkind Sells 8,862 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

