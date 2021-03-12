Ian Goodkind Sells 8,862 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares in the company, valued at $431,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96.
Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.
