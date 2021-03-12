IAG Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 305,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

