IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,656. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.