IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 381.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $8.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.84. 747,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $267.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.