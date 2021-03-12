iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$49.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

