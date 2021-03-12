Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Decreased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,182 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.99% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $68,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $5.01 on Friday, reaching $194.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,785. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $209.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

