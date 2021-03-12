Hunting (LON:HTG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Shares of HTG stock traded up GBX 2.84 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 274.84 ($3.59). 125,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,606. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £453.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -0.06%.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

