Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,543 shares of company stock worth $13,252,830. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

