Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €1.21 ($1.42) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €32.77 ($38.55). 1,497,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.76. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €36.96 ($43.48).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.