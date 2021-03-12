Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

Shares of ETR BOSS traded down €1.21 ($1.42) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €32.77 ($38.55). 1,497,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.76. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €36.96 ($43.48).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

