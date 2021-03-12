Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

BOSS stock traded down €1.21 ($1.42) during trading on Friday, hitting €32.77 ($38.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,497,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -16.24. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €36.96 ($43.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

