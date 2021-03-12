HSBC Initiates Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

HSBC began coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE BEKE opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

