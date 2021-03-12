HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Declares $0.75 Annual Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 134.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.5%.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.