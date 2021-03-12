H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

