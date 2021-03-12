H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

HRB stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

