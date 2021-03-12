Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $889,900.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HOV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,706. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

