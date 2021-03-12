Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $889,900.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
HOV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,706. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.