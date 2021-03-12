Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Down 5%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 954,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,471,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.