Houman Behzadi Sells 50,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $4,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $24,602,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Houman Behzadi sold 97,839 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $8,346,645.09.

NYSE:AI opened at $86.47 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

