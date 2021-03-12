Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes Sells 4,285 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alejandro Reyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Alejandro Reyes sold 2,440 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $15,201.20.

On Monday, March 1st, Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68.

HMHC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $6,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

