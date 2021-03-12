Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at BTIG Research

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,789,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 870,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 526,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

