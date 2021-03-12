Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hormel Foods also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 1,492,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

