Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.
Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.
