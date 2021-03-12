Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

