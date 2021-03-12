Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.96. Horace Mann Educators posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 352,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,894. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.