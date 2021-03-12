Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.