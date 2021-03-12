HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,448,000. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,383,000 after buying an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. 4,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

