HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $841,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HY stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.