HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,145 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,913. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.