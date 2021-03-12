HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,122 shares during the period. Apache makes up approximately 1.6% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Apache worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco increased its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Apache by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 86,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,590,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

